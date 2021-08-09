Scholarship for “exceptional High School women” granted to Prince George local

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George local and Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School senior Erin Winters was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AP of Williamsburg, VA to be (and was) selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
As Winters proved to be competitive through High School, she was also on her school’s Field Hockey Team and Swim Team. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Italian Club, and Robotics Team. She was also active in STEM Mentoring and Girls Scouts.
Winters will attend the University of North Carolina in Wilmington in the fall to pursue a career in sports medicine or as a physical therapist.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has helped women achieve their educational goals for more than 150 years. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada.
The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service, and potential for future success.
