Saucy’s BBQ donates meals to Hopewell health-care workers

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly rain in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.