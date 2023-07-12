Santa is coming to the Farmers’ Market for Kids Day Celebration

Prince George, VA – On Saturday, July 15, 2023, the Prince George Farmers’ Market is holding a Kids Day celebration and Christmas in July event. There are more than 55 vendors who are scheduled to attend. The market hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
In addition to the regular farmers’ market, other activities will include a Teeny Tiny Farm petting zoo, Story Time with Santa with a free book giveaway for kids, Gummi Worm creation activity sponsored by Britt Acres, and live music by LittleChurch Music. Plus, a food truck with delicious eats and Lil’ Sis Sweets & Treats Ice Cream Truck will be onsite.
The Prince George Master Gardeners will also be sponsoring the Greater Tomato Contest. To enter, contestants must drop-off their tomatoes between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The winners will be announced at 11:00 a.m. with categories such as heaviest tomato, naturally beautiful tomato, tiniest tomato, and unusual/ugliest tomato.
Bring the whole family for a day of music, learning, shopping, and eating. The Market will offer many more activities throughout the year, which include: “First Responders Day,” “Breast Cancer Awareness Day,” and a “Fall Festival.” Follow the market at www.facebook.com/PrinceGeorgeFarmersMarket.
If you would like more information about becoming a vendor, or if you would like to volunteer at the Farmers’ Market, contact Corrie Hurt, Market Manager, at (804) 722-8777.
