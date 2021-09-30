By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Royal football team is hoping to finish the 2021-2022 season stronger than it started opening up with an 0-3 record.
The Royals fell 17-14 to Freeman, 41-40 to Midlothian, and 45-19 to Highland Springs. The Prince George Journal sent Head Coach Scott Girolmo questions as to how he looks to help his Royals team bounce back this year.
What have been the biggest strengths and weaknesses for the team thus far?
Our Backfield has been really strong, Tahir Johnson our QB has played extremely well, and Curtis Allen our RB has been an absolutely electric playmaker. Brody Early our fullback has been a tremendous asset as well.
Weaknesses have been: We have given up some points to our opponents on mental errors, and turnovers that have changed the outlook of our games. We lost game 1 17-14, and game 2 41-40.
What are the biggest highlights (in terms of plays and victories) the team has this year?
Tahir Johnson's electric scramble for 70 yards last week was one of the best runs by a QB I have ever seen. Curtis Allen's Punt Return and Kick Return vs. Midlothian were outstanding plays that captured momentum. He has also had at least one long run or catch per game that were impact plays resulting in a touchdown or setting the offense up for a future touchdown.
What will you change or improve going forward in order to propel the team to a successful season?
We will work out our tackling from top to bottom, the tracking, the approach, the contact the finishing, to try to be the best we can be on defense. We will continue to teach the fundamentals of communication and alignment on defense so we can always set an edge, and so we know what our coverage responsibilities are. On offense we will continue to practice ball security, and perfect our exchanges. We will practice blocking relentlessly and work to improve how we stay on blocks and how we execute our schemes, trying to limit our mental / execution errors.
Which new players have been the most promising this season?
Jalen Britton our Center has been a bright spot for us and has really made a huge difference for us on the offensive line. Santino Freemen is a Soph playing Inside LB and has played extremely hard each game. He has helped immensely. Chandler Nunley made a big impact while he was healthy, and we are hoping we can see him back from his injury which occurred in the first game.
Which team do you think will be the hardest to beat this season?
We are focused on our own development, and doing our best to become the best that we are capable of becoming. Every opponent is the toughest, and we are certainly straining to get that first win after playing three really excellent teams to start the year.
