Royals get shut out at playoff matchup

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Royals got shutout at their first-round playoff matchup against the Highland Springs Springers by a score of 34-0.
The Royals would end their season with a 5-2 record including a 3-1 record at home and a 2-1 record on the road. Their PF was 172 and their PA was 150.
Prince George opened up their season with a strong three game winning streak defeating Dinwiddie, Matoaca and Colonial Heights scoring a total of 87 points in the three games. Their first defeat came against Dale with a 39-7 loss. The royals would end their regular season with a two-game winning streak against Petersburg and Meadowbrook.
As of April 11, the Royals were ranked #16 in the Virginia Division 5A rankings, #62 in the Virginia High School football rankings and #17 in the Richmond High School football rankings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.