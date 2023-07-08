Riverwalk Phase Ii & Marina Vehicle Restrictions

(From Staff Reports)
Hopewell, Va., - The Hopewell Riverwalk Phase II will begin construction in July 2023. Starting on July 10, 2023, there will be a temporary restriction on vehicle access to the fishing side of the Hopewell Marina for the duration of the project. Fishing is permitted during this temporary vehicle restriction. Citizens must walk to the designated fishing area. Construction traffic should be expected. Extreme caution is advised. Citizens who need additional information should contact Tabitha Martinez, Director of Hopewell Recreation and Parks by email at tmartinez@hopewellva.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.