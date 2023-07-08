Riverwalk Phase Ii & Marina Vehicle Restrictions

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.