Richmond Firefighter Dies After a Single-Vehicle Collision While Having a Medical Emergency

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
According to the Richmond Fire Department Facebook social media page, the Petersburg citizen who passed away in an automobile accident on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Thursday, August 3 afternoon was experiencing a medical emergency when he veered off the road and crashed.
“During times like this, it is good to reflect upon the positive contributions that Rodney Coles made to the community where he served as a firefighter since August 4, 2008,” fire chief Melvin Carter said in the post. “One way that we may honor our brother firefighter is by keeping his family in mind. We are mourning the tremendous loss of Firefighter Rodney Coles, on what would have been his 15th anniversary with the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services,” the department wrote in the post. “Firefighter Coles recently experienced a sudden medical emergency and did not recover.”
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. Coles was wearing his seatbelt, according to police.
