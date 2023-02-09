Richard Bland College

By Natalie McFarland

Staff Writer 

 

Richard Bland College (RBC) is looking to establish its independence from parent institution, The College of William & Mary.

With legislation presented the week of January 9 to establish a governing 12-member board of visitors - selected by Gov. Glenn Youngkin - for the two-year junior college, the school is requesting that the General Assembly permit its operation as a separate institution. Prospective independence would start on July 1. The Richard Bland College of William & Mary would become just "Richard Bland College" as a result of this modification.

The transition itself would be seamless, and daily campus activities would continue as normal with no interruption in educational or student-support service, RBC President, Dr. Debbie Sydow says.

Currently, the William & Mary Board of Visitors sets the policies that RBC adheres to. The board served as the only point of contact between the college and William & Mary because the college has been operating independently of the university for a while.

The decision to become independent occurs at a pivotal point in RBC's expansion. A Virginia Beach-based drone manufacturer said in August that it would invest $20.2 million to construct a testing and development facility on the Dinwiddie side of the RBC campus, resulting in the creation of 145 new jobs.