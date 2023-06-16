On Friday, June 2, the Prince George County Economic Development Team presented a County Key to the Perfect Picks Flower Farm. Although a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, the farm is not officially scheduled to open until later this month when the acres of fields are in bloom.
Before you fill your home with the sweet scents and colors of Summer, check out their website (www.ThePerfectPicksPG.com) for operating hours and pricing. In the meantime, please join us in welcoming this business to the County.
