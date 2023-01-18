Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Councilor Gore, City of Hopewell and Crater Regional Workforce Development Board Chair, Amanda Wilson, cut the ribbon on the new Virginia Career Works Crater Region home at 4300 Crossings Blvd, Prince George County. Open for business now. Photo courtesy of HPG Chamber. 1/5/2023.
