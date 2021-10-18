Revenues exceed expectations for Prince George

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George Finance Director Betsy Drewry gave the financial report for the last quarter of FY21 which showed positive signs to the Board of Supervisors September 28 meeting.
Financial policies for Prince George require a fund balance of 12.5% of overall operating General Fund, School and Debt expenditures. According to Drewry, the estimated fund balance is expected to be $32.3 million, 26% of FY ’21 expenditures. The numbers are unofficial until the annual audit is completed in November.
“Kudos certainly go out to the Board of Supervisors and all County employees for being good stewards of taxpayer funds.” stated a social media post by County Administrator Percy Ashcraft. “Drewry heads up a strong Finance Department that is on top of financial trends and meets all deadlines. For that, Prince George County is receiving recognition for its budgeting and financial accountability.”
Part of that fund balance, $1.2 million, is money rolled over from the budget of the Public School Division. Once the $1.2 million is re-appropriated to the School Division, an unreserved Fund Balance amount would stand under 25% of operating expenditures.
According to Drewry, better than expected collections in revenue for the targeted FY21 budget contributed to the fund balance totals.
Collections were as follows: Personal Property Taxes at $1.76 million, Public Service Corporation Taxes at $350,000, State Sales Tax at $1.5 million, General Fund Lodging Taxes at $78,000, Mobile Home Tax at $60,000, Economic Development Meals Tax at $359,000, Tourism Fund Lodging Tax at $194,000, and Business Licenses at $280,000.
Revenue downfalls included EMS Transport Fees down 11%, Recreation Fees down $75,000 due to COVID-19, Interest Revenue at $382,000 and Penalties & Interest at $162,000.
Actual General Fund Revenues exceeded General Fund expenditures by $3.5 million for FY ’21. Expenditures for the General Fund in FY ’21 were $2 million less than amended FY ’21 Budget levels.
Principal balances on County, School and Utility debt service at July 1 stood at $75 million, which stands within the Debt Service Policy of under 3.5% estimated market value of taxable property.
The increased Fund Balance gives options for the county on how to afford larger projects for capital planning.
