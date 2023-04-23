Retired police officer commended for his 24 years of service

The Board of Supervisors and Prince George County would like to extend a huge thank you and congratulations to Prince George County Police Officer Harold Shreves.
Harold Shreves was hired as a Police Officer in 1998. He served in the Field Operations Division as a Patrol Officer and Investigation as a Detective during his career. He was also a General Instructor, Speed Measurement Instructor, CRASE Instructor, ERASE Instructor and Animal Control Certified. Officer Shreves served on the Crash Team, Bicycle Patrol Unit, was a National & State Certified Crime Prevention Specialist, School Resource Officer, and a Child Safety Seat Technician.
Throughout his remarkable career, he received numerous letters of commendation from citizens and business owners. His co-workers refer to him as being committed and trustworthy.
Officer Shreves served the citizens of the County to the utmost of his ability, demonstrating patriotism, integrity, and devotion to Law Enforcement and Public Safety in a manner bespeaking the dedication of a true public servant.
Please help us wish Harold Shreves much happiness and continued success as he enters the next phase of his life.
