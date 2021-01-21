RICHMOND, VA – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced a federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $491,290,671 for expanding lab capacity to address infectious diseases.
Congressman McEachin said, "If this past year has taught us anything, it is how quickly a little known virus can wreak havoc, destroy economies, and sicken and kill millions. Increasing the ability of top notch labs like the Virginia Department of Health to analyze and address these kinds of dangerous diseases will save lives, reduce burdens on the overwhelmed healthcare system, and allow people to keep their jobs and support their families."
Rep. McEachin Announces $491 Million Grant for Virginia Department of Health
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia announces resignation
- Riverside Regional Jail inmate suspected of dying due to self-inflicted injury
- Prince George officer cleared for October shooting of armed suspect
- Rep. McEachin Announces $491 Million Grant for Virginia Department of Health
- Police seek wanted Petersburg man over domestic violence
- Dinwiddie appoints 2021 chairman, vice chair for board of supervisors
- PG School Board makes Juneteenth a school holiday, awards employee bonuses
- Governor Northam Statement on Death of Officer Brian D. Sicknick
- Holding a cellphone while driving now illegal in Virginia
- PG elects Chair and Vice-Chair for 2021 Board of Supervisors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines from The Prince George Journal
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.