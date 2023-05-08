Renaming of US Army Base Fort Lee Ceremony Held

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The military base known as Fort Lee was renamed on Thursday, April 27 in honor of two Black service members. The base was redesignated as Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. It had been named after Gen. Robert E. Lee, who led Confederate forces in the American Civil War.
"I hope that this community will look with pride on the name Fort Gregg-Adams and that the name will instill pride in every soldier entering our mighty gates," said Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, one of the pioneers the Virginia post is renamed after, during the ceremony.
According to Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and senior commander of Fort Lee, Gregg's achievements over his more than 35 years of service, which began in 1946, include being the first Black quartermaster officer to advance to the rank of brigadier general. Gregg became the first Black officer in the Army to earn the rank of lieutenant general when he was appointed to that position.When Gregg enlisted, the military was still divided based on race. In 1928, Gregg was born in Florence, South Carolina. Two years before President Harry Truman issued an executive order desegregating the military, in 1946, he enlisted. After serving in Germany as a supply sergeant, Gregg made the decision to reenlist and pursue a career in the Army.He retired in 1981 as the highest-ranking Black officer in the U.S. military. At age 94, he is now the only living person in modern Army history to have an installation named after him, the Army said.
The army post was also given a new name in honor of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, who put off finishing her psychology master's degree in order to serve in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II, according to the army. At age 25, she was chosen to command the only unit in the European Theater of Operations with a majority of Black women. To and from the numerous millions of men battling in Europe, her squad delivered letters. After the Army, Adams returned to college to complete her master's in vocational psychology. Adams later served as dean at Georgia State University and Tennessee Agricultural & Industrial State College (now Tennessee State University), according to the National Museum of the United States Army. She established the Black Leadership Development Program in 1982 with the goal of preparing young African Americans to take on leadership roles in their communities.
"Her performance in getting the mail delivered in a very chaotic environment has made the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion a legend that gets bigger every day," Lt. Gen. Gregg said during the ceremony.
The post is one of nine Army bases that are being renamed in accordance with Defense Department-endorsed recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission to remove names, symbols, displays, monuments, and other artifacts that honor the Confederate States of America or those who voluntarily served under the C.S.A. In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress mandated the Naming Commission's establishment and tasked it with formulating these recommendations.
