By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A regional job fair will be held at the Historic Southside High School Education Center, located at 12318 Boydton Plank Road, in Dinwiddie on Oct. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free and is meant to bring employers and job seekers together.
Sponsors of this event include the Dinwiddie County Chamber of Commerce, the Job Assistance Center, the Virginia Employment Commission and the Dinwiddie County Department of Social Services.
Completing and returning a Job Fair Registration form will guarantee your organization the following: table and chairs, free company advertising, vendor location and a lunch.
To register, complete the Employer Registration Form and email it to junempate@yahoo.com or sherry@jobshopinc.com
All registrations must be received by Oct. 21. A confirmation letter will be sent to participating employers by Oct. 22.
Any questions or inquiring additional information should be made to Sherry Pearson at (804) 445-5710 or June Pate at (804) 350-8100.
