Recruiting event for Scouts

The Crater District Committee for Scouts BSA is hosting a recruitment event on Tuesday, April 18th, 6 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road., Colonial Heights. Boys and girls ages 10 and up who are interested in joining a troop are encouraged to attend.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect Wanted in fatal shooting
- Man Wanted for Abducting, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
- Man Pleads Guilty to distributing Fentanyl in Petersburg
- Colonial Heights Police Chief Retires
- PGFD shows appreciation for local dispatchers
- Dinwiddie County Public Schools to host Career Fair
- Shooting at Hopewell store leaves one dead; police looking for suspect
- Easter Egg Hunt
- Petersburg man missing
- Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office seeking wanted fugitive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.