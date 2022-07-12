Real Estate Assessor Hired for PG County

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Chosen from a pool of applicants that stretched as far as Alaska, Brian E. Gordineer has been hired as the new Real Estate Assessor for Prince George County, to begin August 1.
Gordineer currently serves as the City Assessor for Petersburg and has done so since August 2018. Gordineer has previous experience and has served in similar capacities for Henrico County as well as James City. In 2008 he served as assessor for Hampton. Gordineer received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from William & Mary.
Gordineer took on his position for the City Petersburg 2018 after the city had been without an assessor for a little over a year and required a lot of organization. Petersburg’s assessment software was well outdated, properties had not been assessed while others weren’t taxed at all. In 2016 studies from the Department of Taxation mentioned that Petersburg’s assessed property values were too high for the market, a review in 2017 from the International Association of Assessing Officers determined that documentation of specific procedures, policies and practices were improperly and poorly documented. With Gordineer’s expertise he has helped complete a reassessment for the City of Petersburg. Since Gordineer’s hard work and dedication to the City of Petersburg as Real Estate Assessor, the city has been awarded a certificate of excellence from IAAO, international research and educational nonprofit that specializes in governmental tax assessments.
Jeffrey Stoke, County Administrator for Prince George County stated that, “Gordineer understands the challenges and our residents. His leadership style fits perfectly into the opportunities ahead to continue to advance the department.”
The County of Prince George office has seen similar trends with property values and the real estate market such as the City of Petersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.