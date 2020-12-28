RAMS Cafe opens its doors in Prince George

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A brand new fuel station/convenience store opened its doors off of I-95 last Saturday.
RAMS Cafe, located in South Prince George at 12600 South Crater Rd off of Exit 45, is a gas station hybrid that will be offering breakfast sandwiches, lunch offerings as well as dinner options. The location will also feature a fully-functional kitchen, coffee bar and smoothie station. Customers are able to order food from a kiosk in order to avoid contact.
Breakfast will be served from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. while lunch and dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store also functions as a gas station in conjunction with BP gas.
RAMS has been a petroleum wholesaler in the Richmond area for over 20 years which started out with 2 small convenience stores. The new RAMS Market is the franchise’s first step to grow the brand by offering food and convenience store options.
“We are just now getting into the food part of the convenience store,” said Parth Patel, son of co-owner Manesh Patel. “This is our flagship store so it's an experiment so to speak and we’ll be trying to make more soon,”
Chairman of the Prince George Board of Supervisors Donald Hunter was present at the store’s grand opening to cut the ribbon and present the “Key to the County”. Santa Claus was also present to take pictures with children and greet customers.
