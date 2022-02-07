Quarantine no longer mandatory for students without symptoms

Prince George County Public Schools division Superintendent Dr.Lisa Pennycuff released an updated message on the division’s website in regards to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order number 2, specifying quarantine guidelines for those students without existing COVID-19 symptoms.
Superintendent r. Pennycuff stated, “At this time we no longer need to quarantine students with no symptoms. If your child is home on quarantine today as a close contact and remains with no symptoms, they may return to school tomorrow. As this is the case, it would no longer be necessary to use cohorting as only those with symptoms or a positive diagnosis would be sent home.
In a prior message released from Dr. Pennycuff earlier in the week, it was concluded that Prince Georges County Public Schools would continue to honor all applicable laws and regulations including Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which provides parents the right to opt-out having their children wear face mask.
Families are still bring encouraged to sign up for the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance(ViSSTA) a COVID-19 testing program provided to the Prince Georges County School division to the Virginia Department of Health.
