Q & A with Prince George Baseball Coach on 2021 season

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Royals baseball team ended their season with a 5-5-1 record facing the regional payer of the year in the first round of regionals pitching against them and lost to the #3 seed Midlothian in the postseason.
The Prince George Journal sent Head Coach Jarrett Vaughan questions on his reflections on the 2021 season and what the community can expect in the future for Royals baseball.
What do you believe the team’s biggest strong suits were this season? Pitching was a strong suit coming in, but we lost our number 1 (Konner Eaton) for much of the season and our number 2 (Spencer Fillhart) wasn't healthy until the midway mark, but had an excellent 2nd half. Colton Dobbs and Colton Holloway threw some really good innings for us. Another strong suit was our athleticism. We were able to create quite a bit of havoc once we were on the base paths. Stone Sober and David Johnson were excellent at getting on base while Konner Eaton, Peyton Faulkner, and Marcus Bradshaw provided power for us in the lineup.
Do you think next season will be as successful as this year?
We are hoping to improve the record drastically next year. We had some extremely tough losses, where we felt like we could have come away with a win, but 1 or 2 things just didn't go our way. We are returning some key players which will help a lot. A lot of next year's success will depend upon the work the upcoming seniors are willing to put in during the offseason, but we certainly hope to have a successful season.
Which players are graduating and which ones are coming back?
I'm losing 5 seniors, 3 of which were my top 3 pitchers, which definitely hurts. Konner Eaton is probably the best pitcher PG has ever had, anyone who saw him in game 1 against Dale would probably agree. In 4 innings he struck out 10 and was throwing 90 from the left side with excellent control. His arm injury was extremely unfortunate, but he's a tough kid, he will bounce back better than ever. He also was 1st team all region first base. He was our best hitter by far this season statistically. Spencer Fillhart will also certainly be missed. We refer to him as a bulldog on the mound because he's so tough. He threw some excellent games for us down the stretch. Colton Holloway is another graduate, he could play anywhere I put him and also could come in and pitch in any situation, whether starting or to finish out a game. David Johnson had a really really good season in CF and swung the bat very well. He will certainly be missed. Stone Sober is a 4 year varsity player, he will absolutely be missed as most people think Stone Sober when they think Prince George baseball. He was an excellent catcher and a super tough out at the plate. We should return 7 seniors and have a very talented junior class which is led by our switch hitting SS Marcus Bradshaw who is one of the better talents PG has seen. We hope to have strong seasons again from Colton Dobbs, Peyton Faulkner, and are excited to see what this year's underclassmen who were on the team can provide for us. Will Rogers, a freshman, and Hunter Jacobs, came up late and showed some serious promise for next year's team. We also bring back Grayson Hanzlik, who played every inning for us in left field and had a very impressive season.
How did this year compare to previous ones?
It's no secret we are all disappointed with the record and that's not what the expectation is around PG. The injury bug is a tough one to overcome, but I'm proud of the way the team came together late in the year. The last week of the season I could see it all coming together at our game at Midlothian when we played our best game of the season. Unfortunately over the next few days the bad news just kept coming, but they hung in and battled like I knew they would.
What do you think the team needs to improve on for next season?
Each year the team is so different, but I'd like to see us continue to work on throwing strikes and fielding it well on defense. On offense I want us to keep working on making sure we don't make anything easy and constantly put pressure on the opponent through pitch selection and putting the ball in play, then creating havoc on the bases.
What was the highlight of the 2021 season?
By far the highlight was the Midlothian game, second to last game of the season. We hit 3 HRs, jumped up early, they battled back, we battled back, etc. While it ended up in a tie due to darkness, we felt really good about how things were looking in the 8th inning when the game was stopped. Midlothian was the best team we had seen all year and I thought we were playing our best game as well. We had some excellent at-bats and Konner and Spencer battled on the mound, before turning it over to Holloway in the 7th and 8th innings. That game was by far the best we had seen all season.
Anything else you’d like to say?
If there was ever a team that needed a full season with a full offseason together, it was this one. Where last year's team had played together since they were young, this team had never really played together. Once they finally started figuring each other out they really started to come together and play Prince George baseball. We will certainly miss the 5 seniors and they are almost impossible to replace. We do feel good about the next few years in the program with some of the talent that we have coming through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.