Pup Successfully Rescued from 20-Foot Reservoir

(Contributed)
On the morning of June 2, a PGC animal control officer responded to a unique call for service. A county resident suspected that their beloved dog, Jingles, had gotten stuck in a nearby storm drain but was unable to locate her. After some searching, the officer and Jingles owner were able to locate the (luckily uninjured) pup. She had followed the storm drain down to a 20-foot reservoir and was unable to get out. Due to the depth of the reservoir, the animal control officer called for assistance from Prince George County Fire and EMS. Our Prince George team made quick work of figuring out the safest plan of action.
We are happy to report that, after a busy afternoon, Ms. Jingles was returned in healthy condition to her grateful owner.
