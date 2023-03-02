Prince George's Bridal Boutique fulfills wedding fantasies

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Couples who are in the armed forces, the medical profession, or first responders were given complimentary wedding dresses by Leora Bridal. The initiative is conducted by Brides Across America, a nonprofit that assists in making American heroes' wedding fantasies come true. Leora Bridal salon owner Kylie Hester says that the eight brides they helped through the program came from hours away to find a dress.
All of this is a part of the Operation Wedding Gown project, which offers brides who are first responders, active military members, or healthcare professionals a free wedding gown at participating salons.
Hester declared that having her store take part in the program was a cause close to her heart. Because of the many personal ties, she has to the military and the fact that several members of her family have served, including her brother, Hester said, "We thought it was an excellent way to give back to the people who have served our country."
