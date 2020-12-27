By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- News networks of the commonwealth and around the nation shined a light on a Prince George native who has lived to see the great depression, both world wars, the civil rights movement and the treacherous year of 2020.
Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” of Prince George County celebrated her 103rd birthday on Dec. 10.
Ms. Ellen was treated like royalty for her birthday celebration. Family and friends showed their love by driving by her as she sat front and center of a throne-like area arranged by her loved ones.
Jones also watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and is still an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.
According to NBC12, Jones said some things that would fulfill her birthday wishes would be “Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday,”.
The local stations NBC12 in Richmond and WHSV in Harrisonburg reported on Jones’ birthday celebration in addition to outlets around the nation such as WRAP in West Virginia, KOTA TV in South Dakota, NBC2 in Nebraska, KALB in Louisiana and News Channel 10 in Texas along with numerous others.
