Prince George welcomes new Hardee's location

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The new Hardee’s restaurant located at 9300 Fountain Drive opened on Dec. 8 to serve those in Prince George County “the famous Hardee’s made from scratch breakfast biscuits, a delicious range of black angus charbroiled thickburgers, fresh fried chicken, the new charbroiled star burgers lineup, tasty hand-breaded chicken tenders and much more.”
Drive-thru services will only be offered for the time being and will be open seven days a week. Operating hours for the restaurant are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
The new location seats up to 69 guests and will employ approximately 50 people. It will also have a distinctive look with the latest “retro” Hardee’s restaurant design and digital menu boards both inside and at the drive through. The restaurant will also feature free wi-fi service.
“We’re really excited to bring this newest Hardee’s location to Prince George and the entire Prince George County area,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. “As a family-owned company, we look forward to being involved in the community and supporting the growth of the greater region."
The largest Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises will now operate 342 Hardee’s locations, 182 of which are located in the state of Virginia. The company has been a franchise operator for 58 years and is based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
