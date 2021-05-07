By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Board of Supervisors voted to allow hunting big game with a rifle .23 caliber or larger, in addition to other presentations and items at their April 27 meeting.
The board of supervisors approved amending the county code to include hunting big game during regular hunting season with a rifle 0.23 caliber or larger on a 4-1 vote with Mrs. Waymack abstaining.
The hunter would have to be in an elevated stand at least ten feet above the ground, unless they have the disabled hunter exemption. The rifle may only have a round in chamber when on elevated stand, and the hunter must obtain permission from the landowner.
The disabled hunter exemption excuses hunters from local ordinances requiring hunting from an elevated platform or tree stand if they possess a valid hunting license and are permanently disabled.
A landowner may kill deer, elk or bear damaging fruit trees, crops, livestock or personal property for commercial agricultural production and long as the owner or lessee complies with applicable state law.
The vote came after a public hearing was held when supervisors received input for and against hunting deer and bear in Prince George County with a rifle in addition to comments from Tom Guess of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on the safety and statistics of hunting big game such as deer and bear with a rifle in Virginia.
The board received a report on the upcoming farmer’s market and on a Battery Energy Storage policy. The board also approved a proclamation for IIMC Municipal Clerks Week going from May 2 to 8 and an appropriation of $6,908.22 for donations to Animal Services.
The board approved a request to permit a cottage industry home occupation on a parcel of five acres or more for fed and board in an accessory building, and sales/rental of formal wear in a single-family residence in a Residential-Agricultural, Zoning District.
The board approved a resolution authorizing the repurposing of unspent funds from the $9.45 million general obligation bond (public facilities improvements projects) Series 2019 for various public safety projects not to exceed $3,150,000.
The board approved an ordinance to require the county treasurer and county departments to add a sum not to exceed the amount charged to the County for processing a credit or debit card payment when county departments accept a payment by credit or debit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.