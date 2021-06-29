Prince George to Host Dixie Majors State Tournament in 2023

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Dixie Majors State Tournament, the second major event planned as the Dixie World Series will be held beginning July 23, will be held in Prince George County in 2023.
According to a tumblr post by the County Administrator Percy Ashcraft, other sports tourism events in the works this year include soccer, field hockey, softball and baseball tournaments. There will also be an e-gaming tournament and an arm wrestling competition.
“The board of supervisors has made a tremendous investment into sports infrastructure the last few years, and it appears it is paying off in a big way.” said Ashcraft’s tumblr post. “The real winners in sports tourism are the hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and small retail shops that people visit during their time in Prince George County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.