Prince George Shoney’s closes

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors.
"Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
Shoney's opened its doors at 1410 Cavalier Square in Hopewell in 1969. The eatery relocated to Prince George's The Crossings shopping center in 1996, leaving Cavalier Square.
Located at 5310 Oaklawn Blvd. in Prince George near Fort Lee Army Base, Shoney’s is scheduled to close its doors for good on Sunday, December 18. On Thanksgiving, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; however the buffet will be their standard buffet rather than a traditional Thanksgiving feast. From 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., The Shoney's at 9963 Hull Street Road in Richmond will serve its customary Thanksgiving buffet.
On November 1 the Hopewell Shoney’s posted on their Facebook page, "How many restaurants can say they have a whopping 75 years of experience? At Shoney's, we are proud to have been serving you since 1947 and are looking forward to continuing to serve delicious food and friendly service for years to come.”
There are currently 16 family-friendly Shoney's restaurants in the United States.
