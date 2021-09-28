Prince George Schools seeking candidates to fill Food & Nutritional Services Openings

PRINCE GEORGE, VA. (Sept. 28, 2021) - Prince George County Public Schools is actively seeking candidates who enjoy serving the needs of children in their community while working in a team-oriented environment to apply for openings in the division's Food & Nutritional Services Department.
School nutrition employees play an essential role in the lives of children. According to the Food Research and Action Center, studies have consistently shown breakfast and lunch programs aid in "alleviating food insecurity and poverty" for the children they serve. These programs also provide the nutrients students need for growth, development, learning, and overall health, especially for the nation's most vulnerable children and adolescents.
Become part of the support system of Prince George County's youngest residents by joining Prince George County Public Schools' Department of Food & Nutrition Services!
Some of the benefits include:
* No nights and weekends
* Free lunch (and breakfast for those positions that begin early in the morning)
* Flexible schedules with time-off for holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Spring Break
* For positions with 30 hours/week and up:
* Health, dental, and vision insurance
* Virginia Retirement System (VRS) contributions
* Sick and personal leave
Food Service Assistants start at $12 per hour, with school nutrition employees working approximately 180 days per year.
If you are looking for your next opportunity, a way to stay active after recently retiring, or supplement your family's income, consider joining the family that is Prince George County Public Schools' Food and Nutritional Services team.
To view available openings in this or other Prince George County Public Schools departments, visit the division's online employment portal at http://pgs.tedk12.com/hire.
