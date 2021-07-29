Prince George school group experiences Alaska

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- 14 members of the Prince George community, including eight middle school students and six adults, traveled to Alaska this summer where they experienced the wonders of the Last Frontier’s natural beauty.
Tonya Humphrey, who is well-known in Prince George schools as someone who makes incredible trips for students possible, put out for a trip to Alaska sponsored by ‘WorldStrides’ which is an educational travel company designed for middle and high school students providing hotels, airfare, tour guides and a bus driver. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip was postponed by a year.
In late June of this year, the group took a plane from Richmond to Denver, CO and from there, a plane to Anchorage, Alaska where they met their tour guide upon departing their plane.
From Anchorage, the group took a train to Wasilla where they spent time at Happy Trails Kennels and met sled dogs who ran in The Last Great Race. At Wasilla, the group also met Martin Buser who helped the productino of Disney Plus’ movie “Togo” starring Willem Dafoe by training sled dogs and acting as a stunt double for the film.
The dog sledders taught the group about how, for isolated communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines were transported to them via dog sled.
The group then traveled to Denali National Park to see Denali Mountain, the highest mountain peak in North America with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level. The mountain is also the third most prominent and third most isolated peak on earth.
Because the group got the chance to see Denali not covered by fog, they got to become a part of the “30% Club” because the mountain is covered with fog 70% of the time.
“Our mountains are beautiful but this is a whole other level of beauty and solitude,” said Tonya Humphrey. “When you drive down the highway here in Virginia, you won’t find a lake that’s not full of people, in Alaska you pass by these gorgeous lakes and there's nobody on them while the water is still and there's no fish either,”
While exploring Denali National Park, the group got to see an array of fascinating animals including caribou, moose, bears, blonde grizzly bears and dall sheep. The group also saw many sea creatures while on a boat trip including sea otters, sea lions, orcas and humpback whales.
Unique Alaskan cuisine was another pleasure given to the group from the wildlife.
Caribou, reindeer sausage and fresh halibut was enjoyed by the group in addition to the tap water which was impressively fresh due to the glaciers.
The group also traveled to Pioneer Peak Farm which has a ‘100-day growing season’ because there is daylight in the region virtually 24/7 making the crops grow bigger and faster. Crops grown included corn, potatoes, pumpkins, carrots and rhubarb .
“One negative thing is that it was saddening to know that in a number of years a lot of what's there in Alaska may not be there anymore because of global warming,” said Phoebe Cahoon.
At Exit Glacier, there were signs that showed where the glacier was in certain years making the amount it had receded in recent years visible to visitors.
“I think the most surprising thing in Alaska we experienced was the temperature,” said Dylan Canniff. “You'd think it's really cold, but it's a dry cold because of all the ice. There was a day at the farm it got really hot where it even felt like 90 degrees,”
“Something people think about Alaska is that when somebody moves there, it's like going to any other place,” said Phoebe Cahoon. “But when you move, you have to build your own place, cook your own food, find your own source of electricity and find out how you’ll survive during the winter,”
Prior to 1986, there were homesteading acts where the government would sell acres of land for as little as pennies on each acre while purchasers would build their own house and live in that structure.
Alaska, being separated from the rest of the United States and previously being owned by Russia, has many of its own idiosyncrasies that the Prince George locals got to find out for themselves: the state has the highest ratio of people with pilot licenses, there’s no roadkill on the roads and most of the highways aren’t completely paved.
In addition to learning and experiencing the wonders of another state, those who went on the trip also got the joy of finding new friendships with others.
“We had a really good group, we had some dealings with each other before but we really didn't know one another and I feel like we developed friendships and everybody really meshed together and spending a whole week with each other, we really got to share a great experience,” said Jennie Lockett.
Experiencing what life is like from the entire different side of the county, there was one thing the Prince George group got to experience that reminded them of home: they got to eat dinner at the Golden Corral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.