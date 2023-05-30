PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (May 19, 2023) - Prince George County Public Schools and the Prince George County School Board recently recognized three companies - Cintas First Aid and Safety, the James River Junior Woman's Club, and VCU Health Sports Medicine for their strong support of our district's schools and programs by naming them to the Virginia School Boards Association's (VSBA) Business Honor Roll. Entering its fifth year, the Business Honor Roll gives school divisions a way to say "thank you" to local businesses and community organizations for their valuable contributions to schools.
On Monday, May 15, 2023, the Prince George School Board invited representatives from each organization to be recognized for their support of the division's students and programs.
James River Junior Woman's Club
A fixture of the Prince George community, the James River Junior Woman's Club is a regular supporter of Prince George County Public Schools' students and programs. Over the years, the nonprofit organization has provided supplies and volunteers for the Prince George County Back-to-School Fair, the district's Storybook Character Day and Drive-Thru Parade held in the fall, and the Feet Meet event benefiting Special Olympics Virginia. This is the second time the organization has been recognized as part of the Business Honor Roll program for supporting Prince George County Public Schools.
VCU Health Sports Medicine
A leading healthcare provider in Virginia, VCU Health Sports Medicine's partnership with Prince George County Public Schools has benefited the district's student-athletes by providing certified athletic trainers to PGCPS at no cost. These individuals play an essential role in ensuring the division's student-athletes remain healthy while practicing and competing while being a resource to coaches and the PGCPS' Athletics Department staff.
Cintas First Aid and Safety
Based in Chester, Virginia, Cintas First Aid and Safety has supported Prince George County Public Schools' efforts to protect the health of students and staff on the division campuses through several donations of hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and other items during the last two school years. Most recently, in September 2022, the company donated nearly 50 gallons of hand sanitizer to the district, the equivalent of approximately 4,800 4-ounce bottles. These items further bolstered the division's resources to keep school campuses healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The contributions of the businesses and organizations selected for inclusion on the VSBA's Business Honor Roll have made a positive impact on our students and the programs Prince George County Public Schools offers," Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. "Their contributions through volunteerism and donations of goods and services help support the children of Prince George County and our entire community. We appreciate each of their efforts and believe they represent the values of the VSBA's Business Honor Roll Program."
As noted by the VSBA, "Businesses large and small, corporate-owned or family-run, play a key role in supporting our communities and local schools. They contribute to our school divisions in many ways, including helping schools with in-kind or financial contributions, donating to scholarship programs, supporting extracurricular activities, offering internship opportunities, volunteering in the schools, and sponsoring field trips."
The James River Junior Woman's Club, VCU Health Sports Medicine, and Cintas First Aid and Safety will be honored alongside businesses and organizations from across the commonwealth when the VSBA publishes its annual Business Honor Roll in its newsletter later this year.
These three businesses will join several companies and organizations PGCPS and the Prince George School Board have recognized since the VSBA's Business Honor Roll's inception. Last year, James River Junior Woman's Club, Unity Baptist Church, and Rams Petroleum were named to the list. In 2021, Loyalty Automotive, Oakland Baptist Church, and Unity Baptist Church were selected for inclusion on the organization's celebratory roster.
