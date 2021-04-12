PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- As of April 4, there were 625,148 total cases, 26,706 hospitalizations and 10,329 total deaths across the state of Virginia. Prince George County as of that date had 3,281 total cases, 52 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
As of that date there were 2,769,690 Virginians or 32.4% of the state population with at least one dose of the covid vaccine and 1,519,021 Virginians or 17.8% of the state population fully vaccinated.
In Prince George County, 11,785 vaccine doses had been administered with 8,350 people with at least one dose and 4,028 people fully vaccinated as of that date.
