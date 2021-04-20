Prince George ranks 27th in state health rankings

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Statistics released in March by the the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute ranks Prince George County as the 27th best locality out of 133 localities in the Commonwealth in Virginia in overall community health for 2021.
The ranking was 10 slots higher than the previous year’s for the county when Prince George finished 37th overall in health factors and outcomes.
The rankings listed the healthiest counties in Virginia this year being (in this order) Arlington, Loudoun, Falls Church City, Fairfax and Alexandria City. The five counties with the poorest health (also in this order) are the cities of Petersburg, Galax, Covington, Martinsville and Hopewell.
“Prince George County takes pride in its overall efforts to promote healthy living within our community,” said County Administrator Percy Ashcraft according to a facebook post by the county. “Our residents recognize the importance and it extends to all demographics within our population.”
Prince George topped the list in the Crater Health District with other CHD localities following including Dinwiddie County at 82nd, Surry County at 86th, the City of Emporia at 109th, Sussex County at 117th, Greensville County at 120th, the City of Hopewell at 129th and the City of Petersburg at 133rd.
Other neighboring localities to Prince George included Chesterfield at 22nd, the City of Colonial Heights at 96th and Charles City County at 119th.
The county’s greatest strengths, according to the 2021 report, include the low number of teen births; low number of uninsured residents; low number of children living in poverty; income equality; and low number of deaths as a result of accidents or injuries.
According to the same facebook post, Ashcraft said health factors to improve on moving forward are adult smoking; adult obesity; sexually transmitted diseases; low number of primary care physicians; low number of residents getting flu vaccinations; increased unemployment; and greater social associations.
“The Board of Supervisors gets much credit for making community health a priority,” Ashcraft said according to the facebook post. “Through Parks & Recreation initiatives and various partnerships, the BOS has expanded opportunities for residents to participate.”
Ashcraft cited the Prince George Public School Division as deserving credit for the favorable health outcomes in teaching school age children the importance of health and wellness at early ages.
