Prince George Principal accepts new position at Dept. of Education

By Zach Armstrong

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George High School Principal Michael Nelson will leave his position at PGCPS in late March for a new position in the Office of School Quality at the Virginia Department of Education.

Nelson joined Prince George County Public Schools in 1997 as a teacher. During his time at the school division, he served as a teacher, SGA sponsor, assistant principal, and most recently the High School’s Principal.

Cynthia Hasley, a teacher at PGCPS for over two decades, began teaching at Prince George High School about the same time that Nelson had in the same department a quarter of a century ago both being alumni from William and Mary. 

“He is a man of family and faith who always had his students’ best interest at heart.  As new teachers, there were days that were overwhelming, but he always had a smile to offer...and that twinkle in his eyes.” said Hasley in an email. “I truly enjoyed working with him as a fellow teacher.  As Mr. Nelson moved on to administration, he continued to be supportive and positive...that is so important! I wish him and his family only the very best in life. He is irreplaceable and will be greatly missed.”