Prince George Police Pursuit Crash Claims Life of Florida Man

Suspect Identified
(From Staff Reports)
On Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:39 p.m., Prince George County Police Department attempted to stop the driver of a 1998 Dodge pickup on the 5700 block of Oaklawn Boulevard. The reason for the attempted vehicle stop was reckless driving by speed,67/45. The driver of the pickup attempted to elude the officer by fleeing eastbound on Oaklawn Boulevard. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and the suspect continued eastbound on Oaklawn Boulevard into the City of Hopewell. The suspect vehicle subsequently collided with a 2021 Toyota Camry at the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Avenue.
The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Andre Bassett Jr., 45 years old, from Jacksonville, Florida, was transported to Tri-Cities Medical Center. Andre Bassett Jr. died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the crash with 1998 Dodge pickup.
The Hopewell Police Department contacted the Virginia State Police to assist in performing the crash investigation/reconstruction. The suspect driver of the Dodge pickup has been identified as Tequan Devon Taylor, a34-year-old male from Petersburg, Virginia. Charges against Taylor are currently pending. The investigation of this incident is ongoing with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. If you have any information about this hit-and-run, please contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656, dialing #77 on a cell phone, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Further inquires related to criminal charges can also be directed to Virginia State Police.
