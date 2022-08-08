The Prince George County Police Department and Prince George Fire Company 5 joined together to celebrate Anthony, a young boy from Prince George County with a surprise birthday drive-by on Saturday, July 23. Officer Jones, who wanted to make Anthony's birthday extra special, got a small gift and a birthday card, which A Shift Officers and ECC operators signed
Prince George Police, Fire Crews Gives Young Boy Birthday Surprise
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempt To Identify Shoplifting Suspect
- PG Police looking for breaking and entering suspects
- PGCPS Board Members Vote to rename new elementary school
- Credit Card Fraud Suspect wanted
- Prepare for Upcoming School Year with Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend
- Fresh Menu and Ready to Go, a Family Affair, at Lunch Break LLC
- Police looking for stolen ATV
- Prince George Police, Fire Crews Gives Young Boy Birthday Surprise
- Farmer Street Pool
- 18-year-old of Prince George County Killed in Head on Collision, Two Others Injured
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.