Prince George officer cleared for October shooting of armed suspect

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A Chief Prosecutor in Petersburg cleared a Prince George police officer of criminal liability in the shooting of an armed man outside a Wawa after allegedly abducting two acquaintances.
Tevin Jaron Williams abducted two people, 17 and 25, in Sussex County at gunpoint on Oct. 12 following a dispute. Williams was later shot after being found by authorities outside of the Wawa on S. Crater Road in a car with the victims. Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany Buckner said, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch, specifics aren’t being provided because Williams is undergoing a criminal investigation and charges against him are pending.
Williams, who is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail, was released to the custody of authorities after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the VCU Medical Center.
“The very thorough investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police and subsequent reports indicate there is no criminal liability on the part of the officer involved,” she added, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
When efforts were underway in March to reduce local and regional jail populations to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Williams had been released while being held in jail over an arrest in June of 2019. At the time of the Wawa shooting, he had been free on a $15,000 secured bond on four felony charges over a May 2019 robbery of a Petersburg woman in her home, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
If the Virginia Supreme Court authorizes Petersburg Circuit Court to resume holding jury trials during the pandemic, Williams is scheduled to be tried by a jury Feb. 26.
