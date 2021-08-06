Prince George hosts Dixie World Series for the first time

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Ever since he grew up playing the sport, Prince George resident Sieg Felty has always been a huge baseball fan along with his family. His son was on the Royals baseball team and his grandson has now played in several little league tournaments including the 2019 Dixie World Series for boys in Louisiana.
Felty was impressed with the experience he had attending his grandson’s tournament. This year he got to attend the 2021 Dixie Girls Softball World Series right in his neighborhood at the J.E.J Moore Sports Complex allowing baseball fans around the country to experience the local community.
“I think it's a great opportunity for the county to bring people who haven't been here before,” said Felty. “Prince George did a really nice job. The fields looked nice, the police protection was good and I heard a lot of positive comments from people not from here,”
Over 300 players from nine states came to Prince George County for the Dixie World Series for Darlings and Angels X-Play that came to a close on July 27 and took place at the J.E.J. Moore Sports Complex.
“From the pre-game ceremony on July 22, to the final pitch thrown on July 27, Prince George County rolled out the red carpet.” stated County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in a social media post. “Through the leadership of the Board of Supervisors and County Administration to the efforts of Staff and a score of volunteers, all boxes were checked to give everyone involved a memory worth taking home.”
“Kudos to Deputy County Administrator Jeff Stoke, who along with Keith Rotzoll and Rob Eley of Parks & Recreation and Economic Development Specialist Stacey English, brought together a corps of volunteers and other County personnel to fill every imaginable need.” said Ashcraft. “From field preparation, to parking, to ticket sales and concessions, high compliments were paid by visitors young and old alike.”
Online streaming service JockJive estimates the total number of viewers for the tournament at 65,370 with the smallest single game audience at 474 and the largest single game audience at 9,294.
The tournament opened with a ceremony where all the players were introduced followed by fireworks. Hannah Hayes, James Madison Dukes Softball player, made an appearance as a guest speaker and to also sign autographs and take photos.
Not only did the tournament give a chance for Prince George to showcase the community, but it also showcased local talent. The host team of the Dixie World Series gets an automatic bid in the tournament while other other teams won their states. The Prince George Darlings were beat out of the tournament by Mississippi with an 11-10 defeat while the Prince George Angels were beat out with a 6-3 loss to Tennessee.
“I think the great thing about this team is I saw the progression made this year,” said Head Coach of the Prince George Darlings Welton “Bubba” Dabney. “Our girls had 10 games of experience going into tournament while other teams had 40 to 50 games experience, but I thought they played fantastic and played their hearts out,”
For Dadney, the experience was great not only because young athletes got the chance to perform in an all-star tournament, but also to do so in their own backyard in front of a home audience.
“Anytime you can play at home is a huge deal, it makes it feel a lot easier,” said Dadney. “It’s great for Prince George to bring in the economics and all these fans into the county by providing nice amenities, it lifts spirits to see our community putting back into the girls the work they had put into practicing games,”
The Darlings tournament was won by the Tennessee team who came from Fairview, TN winning their small town’s first ever Dixie World Series title for baseball or softball. Their victory came after defeating Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina twice including in the championship game.
“We always say defense wins championships and we pride ourselves on being mentally tough,” said Tennessee Darlings coach Dray Moultrie.
Pitchers are only allowed to pitch eleven innings per tournament and going into the last inning of the championship game, both of Tennessee’s starting pitchers reached their limit. Their third pitcher, who only pitched five innings and was also sick earlier in the week, finished the game strong and would even catch the winning out.
The Tennessee players and coaches also found themselves enjoying the experience provided by Prince George.
“I thought the park was very nice, it seemed very prepared for all the people,” said Moultire. “There were nice fields, nice facilities and nice staff. We even had a great ambassador who gave the girls popsicles after the game,”
The South Carolina Angels team, hailing from Lancaster County, would win the first ever Dixie World Series title for the state of South Carolina.
“It means a lot, this is an extreme accomplishment not just for the team but for the whole state,” said Cameron Mcisaac, program supervisor of the Lancaster softball program. “A lot of these girls have played together for a while and some played in the Dixie World Series in 2019 on the Darlings team, I just can't say enough about how they got past adversity and left it all on the field,”
Highlights for the South Carolina Angels team included two different occasions in the tournament when they hit a grand slam. The first was hit during a matchup with Virginia while the score was tied at 1. The other was during the final game after their opponents came back from a 10-1 score, however, another grand slam sealed their victory.
The hospitality of Prince George was further showcased by the ambassadors assigned to each team to help players and coaches know where to eat and what to do on down time.
Janet Fisher Callis got the opportunity to be the ambassador to the would-be tournament champions South Carolina Angels after a friend asked if she’d be interested. As ambassador to the team, Callis provided the team with towels, bubble-blowing wands and goodie bags.
“I've got a whole new set of friends,” said Callis. “I told them I thought they were gonna win because they played hard, fair and mannerly. When they got back home, they texted me and said the town wants to do a parade in their honor and they've invited me to share that with them and I'll do my best to celebrate with them,”
One observation made by Callis was just how much the players on the teams found good sportsmanship and ways to make new friends during their experience at J.E.J. Moore Sports Complex.
“I could see evidently some girls have played one another in other tournaments and some knew each other and they were saying ' ‘That’s my new friend on that other team '’”, siad Callis. “Just about everything I witnessed was very positive and conjenuel between girls and the adults who were watching them,”
In recent years, the Board of Supervisors made investments in sports infrastructure for tournaments in softball, baseball and soccer with upgrades to the JEJ Moore Sports Complex and an expansion of Scott Park. Dixie officials have asked Prince George to bid on another World Series in 2024.
