By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County government buildings will remain closed to the public until at least March 1 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the county over the last three weeks with no signs of slowing down, according to County Administrator Percy Ashcraft.
Members of the public will be allowed to attend all public meetings, which can also be viewed on Youtube Live and Zoom, scheduled for the remainder of January and February in-person but under the special guidelines established months ago.
“All employees will continue to work normal hours, and exceptions to public visits will continue to take place by appointment should there be unusual or emergency circumstances,” Ashcraft said in a release. “The entire focus is to continue to keep people safe. The best way is to continue the reduction of the flow of people in and out of our buildings.”
The announcement regarding the closure does not apply to the court system or court proceedings.
All county buildings will remain closed to the public except for Parks & Recreation, which will continue its classes offered during the day and the fitness center on Old Stage Road, which will be open by appointment.
The Circuit Clerk’s office will be open all business days to the public in the County Courthouse, but will limit the number of customers to two at the front counter at one time and three will be allowed in the record room at one time.
As of Jan. 22, Prince George County had reported a total of 2,291 cases, including 10 deaths and 39 hospitalizations. According to Ashcraft, the continued closing to the public is in order to protect the community and employees from any exposure of COVID-19 within county buildings.
