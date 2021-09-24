Prince George Golf Course ends operations

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Golf Course, a public 18-hole golf course which served the community for decades located at 8399 Golf Course Dr Disputanta, VA, has ended its operations effective Sept. 15.
In a written message to the course’s members, Aaron Tew stated “We would like to thank you for your past business and it was truly a pleasure working with you. Please do not hesitate to call if you have any questions or concerns or if there is anything at all that we can do to help you through this difficult transition.”
The message also stated that active members of the course will be issued refund checks prorated for the unused membership time.
George Everson, who helped purchase the course several years ago at a bank foreclosure and is one of its co-owners, said “we came in and rebuilt the greens and we thought we could turn it around but it never supported itself and it just wasn't supported by the golfers … it was a pretty easy decision,”
Current plans for the golf course are to divide the land into several lots to be sold. According to Everson, the owners are in talks with different builders and adjourning land owners for purchase of the land.
