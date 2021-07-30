Local News

 

By Zach Armstrong

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On July 10, representatives from the Air Force visited the Burrowsville Volunteer Fire Department to give recognition to Prince George County’s first responders.

The county’s Fire & EMS and Police Department quickly mobilized on June 7 when a military bus going to Fort Pickett had an accident on Route 10. Though the incident led to no fatalities, several personnel on the bus had to be treated and/or transported to nearby hospitals.

Four Air Force leaders praised the Fire & EMS system for a job well done: Air Component Commander- Brigadier General Toni Lord, Security Forces Commander- Major James Bergren, Security Forces Manager- Chief Master Sergeant Scottie Gordon, Security Forces- Chief Master Sergeant Harold Childs.

With County leaders Chairman Floyd Brown, Jr., Supervisor T.J. Webb, Supervisor Donald Hunter, Fire & EMS Director Paul Beamon and County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in attendance, Burrowsville Chief John Nicol accepted a framed token of appreciation.

“It was really good to see how hours of training by career and volunteer personnel paid off in response to a tragic situation,” said County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in a tumblr post. “Not often do government personnel get to help other government personnel, but this was the case on June 7.”