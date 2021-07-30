By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On July 10, representatives from the Air Force visited the Burrowsville Volunteer Fire Department to give recognition to Prince George County’s first responders.
The county’s Fire & EMS and Police Department quickly mobilized on June 7 when a military bus going to Fort Pickett had an accident on Route 10. Though the incident led to no fatalities, several personnel on the bus had to be treated and/or transported to nearby hospitals.
Four Air Force leaders praised the Fire & EMS system for a job well done: Air Component Commander- Brigadier General Toni Lord, Security Forces Commander- Major James Bergren, Security Forces Manager- Chief Master Sergeant Scottie Gordon, Security Forces- Chief Master Sergeant Harold Childs.
With County leaders Chairman Floyd Brown, Jr., Supervisor T.J. Webb, Supervisor Donald Hunter, Fire & EMS Director Paul Beamon and County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in attendance, Burrowsville Chief John Nicol accepted a framed token of appreciation.
“It was really good to see how hours of training by career and volunteer personnel paid off in response to a tragic situation,” said County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in a tumblr post. “Not often do government personnel get to help other government personnel, but this was the case on June 7.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.