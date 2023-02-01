Prince George EDA Elects Officers for 2023

Contribued
Prince George, VA – On January 19, 2023, the Prince George County Economic Development Authority (EDA) held their first meeting of the year. The EDA elected the following officers for the 2023 calendar year:
Richard L. Henshaw, Jr., Chairman
Sterling K. Hunt, Sr., Vice Chairman
Lillian K. Boyd, Secretary
G. LaVern Jackson, Treasurer
The EDA consists of seven total members that live in the county. The remaining three members of the EDA are
Darryl Cheek, Yousef Jabri, and Pete Washington. “I am honored to have been voted for the Chair of the Economic Development Authority of Prince George County. I look forward in working on economic development initiatives to bolster our tax base for the county,” says Richard Henshaw, Chairman of the Prince George County Economic Development Authority.
On September 13, 2022, the Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance change of the name of the authority from Industrial Development Authority to Economic Development Authority. The name change aims to focus on strengthening our existing industry, further diversifying our local economy, creating a more fertile environment for our small businesses, generating new opportunities for private developers, and attracting new commercial and retail investments.
The EDA, in collaboration with the Economic Development and Tourism Department, has been instrumental in years past administering various industrial and infrastructure projects along with small business grants during
the COVID-19 pandemic. The EDA is actively involved with the marketing of Southpoint Business Park, Crosspointe Industrial Centre and commercial sites with the aim of revitalization efforts to I-95’s Exit 45.
