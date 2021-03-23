Prince George creates senior task force

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a Senior Task Force which will be tasked with focusing on what issues and concerns face the county’s senior population.
The Task Force will be made up of five to seven members appointed by the Board of Supervisors along with supporting staff from Public Safety, Social Services and County Administration. No member on the board of supervisors will be on the task force.
Board Chairman Floyd Brown said in an email that “the task force’s mission is to identify what our senior citizens, or let me say seasoned residents, needs are within Prince George and how we as county government can aid in this issue.”
According to Brown, some areas of need that have been identified are seasoned resident recognition, Affordable Housing, nursing home care, increased partnership with the Commission on Aging and PG Triad, transportation needs, home weatherization, access to exercise centers, personal supplies (hearing aids, glasses, walkers) and safety from scams.
Other areas of need are mental health issues including Dementia and Alzheimer’s, connection with churches for senior needs. connecting seniors with volunteer organizations, access to adult services, involving seniors with social gatherings, connecting with Fort Lee, starting a Grandparents Program and a program to regularly check up on seniors who live alone or have a special need.
The BOS is set to start making appointments at the March 23rd business meeting to mail pre-paid postcards with questions for the senior residents to respond on what they feel are their needs.
“This idea initially started between the County Administrator and I shortly after becoming the chairman of the board.” said Brown. “Part of what I would like to do during this year is to be more involved in citizen needs.”
Chairman Brown has also announced the creation of other task forces and committees including a Pastoral Committee, a Youth Task Force, and an Inclusion, Diversity, Equity Cabinet (IDEC). The details for each of this task forces or committees will be unveiled each month.
“The biggest concern that I personally have heard is that some residents have said ‘There is no affordable housing or facilities in Prince George that my parents can live in during their golden years. They have lived in PG all their lives and now I have to take them to other localities to live now that is unfamiliar to them.’” said Brown. “I am excited for this task force as I see that we would be addressing special needs in that seasoned residents environment and providing a better quality of life. We offer a great deal for the youth in PG, it;s now time to share that same love and give more back to our seadon residents.”
According to Brown, Prince George county is vulnerable to issues facing senior citizens in that being a rural community, it has a challenge to provide services typically provided regions with larger populations and a greater tax base.
“We want all residents to be involved with us on this endeavor, the community can get involved as well by checking on their seasoned neighbor, calling them some time to just chat and seeing if they have a need for anything.” said Brown. “This is a community effort, local government is the mechanism just to get this started.”
