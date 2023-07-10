Prince George County Treasurer’s Office Achieves Treasurers’ Association of Virginia Accreditation

The Prince George County Treasurer’s office received its accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia (TAV) on June 20, 2023. The Office Accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate program overseen by the TAV. In the entire state of Virginia, only 77 treasurer’s offices received accreditation this year.
The accreditation acknowledges that the Prince George County Treasurer’s office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management. As part of the accreditation process, offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no material witness findings. The rigorous accreditation process also requires proof of continuing education, such as attendance of an ethics course by the treasurer (or a principal officer) and educational requirements for all staff. Accredited offices must have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service, and delinquent collections.
“These offices exemplify the highest standards of excellence and integrity measured by our association,” says Treasurers’ Association President Michael Stephens. “We are proud of the 77 offices which received accreditation this year and the hard work and dedication it took for each of them to achieve this special designation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.