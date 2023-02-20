Prince George County School Board recognized for service during VSBA’s School Board Appreciation Month

Rising to the Challenge serves as theme of February month-long celebration
(Contributed)
Prince George County Public Schools will join school divisions across the commonwealth to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month throughout February. Almost 850 elected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.
The recognition is led by the Virginia School Boards Association, a partner organization of the state's school boards that promotes excellence in public education through leadership, advocacy, and services. The theme of this year’s celebration, “Rising to the Challenge,” reflects the partnership of the VSBA with local school board members as they serve their local divisions and advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders on behalf of all students.
In Prince George County, the five-member elected school board consists of the following individuals: Robert E.L. Eley, III (District 1), Cecil M. Smith (District 1, Chairman), Jill A. Andrews (District 2, Vice-Chair), Christopher A. Johnson (District 2), and Sherry D. Taylor (District 2). The board serves an essential role in supporting the educational needs of the children of Prince George County and those called to serve as educators and support staff in the district’s schools and operational facilities. They also bear responsibility for an annual budget of over $91 million, over 6,000 students, and approximately 1,200 employees across almost a dozen schools and support buildings.
The Prince George School Board has been a key stakeholder as the division embarks on its 2022-27 Comprehensive Plan, helping chart the future of education for the community. They have also been a consistent advocate for modernizing the school division’s facilities. Through their partnership with the Prince George County Board of Supervisors, the district celebrated the completion of Middle Road Elementary School earlier this month during a ribbon-cutting event ahead of its first day of classes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The board also honors students and staff throughout the year through special recognition nights and participating in the district’s Teacher and Support Employee of the Year celebrations held in the spring.
The Prince George School Board are also engaged members of the VSBA, regularly participating in seminars and training offered by the organization. Additionally, Prince George County School Board member Christopher A. Johnson was recently appointed as the Virginia School Boards Association's Southside Region Chair for the 2022-23 year. In this role, Mr. Johnson, among other responsibilities, will serve as a member of the VSBA Board of Directors, representing nearly two dozen school boards within the region “The Prince George School Board gives so much of themselves in service to the children of our community, including their time, knowledge, and unwavering support,” Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. “Prince George County Public Schools thanks our school board members for stepping into this important role and being an advocate for public education within our community and beyond our borders.”
The school division's social media pages will feature unique school board member profiles during February. These profiles will have each member's answers to a series of questions to help the community know their school board better.
The Prince George School Board were also formally recognized for their contributions to the school system and community during their regular meeting on February 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.