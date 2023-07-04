Prince George County Public Schools to Kick Off Upcoming School Year with Community

Back-to-School Drive-Thru Fair on August 10
As the sun sets on the 2022-23 School Year, Prince George County Public Schools is already making preparations for the upcoming Back-to-School Drive-Thru Fair, set for Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Prince George High School, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The goal of the Back-To-School Fair is to help families by providing school supplies and valuable information to help parents and students start the upcoming 2023-24 School Year positively. This year's fair will take on a different look, transitioning to a drive-through style event, allowing families to drive through the high school’s bus loop to receive backpacks filled with supplies and other materials handed out by Prince George County teachers, staff, and other community volunteers.
On event day, backpacks will be available while supplies last, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and one backpack per child. For a child to receive a backpack, they must attend an elementary or secondary school in Prince George County and be present at the fair.
Donations of school supplies are being accepted through Monday, August 7, 2023. These school supplies will be organized by volunteers and used to fill backpacks that will be distributed to children during the Back-to-School Fair. These backpacks will be filled with donated supplies, including:
No. 2 Pencils
Blue/Black Ink Pens
Filler Paper (Wide & College Ruled)
24-Count Crayons
Composition Notebooks
Spiral Notebooks
Index Cards
Glue Sticks
Pocket Folders
Fluorescent Highlighters
Visit our website for complete supply lists for elementary (PreK-5) and secondary (6-12) students.
Donations can be dropped off at each of the district’s schools during regular office hours, including during the summer from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and the following locations through August 7, 2023: Prince George County School Board Office: 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George County Police Department: 6600 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George County Department of Social Services: 6450 Administration Drive, Prince George Library, ARLS: 6605 Courts Drive
Donations can also be made during Prince George County's weekend farmers' market during this time, held on Saturdays at the Scott Park Pavilion adjacent to the Prince George County Library. Prince George County Public Schools thanks its community partners for their continued support of the Back-To-School Fair. Their efforts, paired with the generosity of the Prince George community, help make the Back-To-School Fair the success it has been since its inception.
As a reminder to families, Prince George County Public Schools will transition to a pre-Labor Day start for the upcoming school year, with the first day of classes for students set for Monday, August 21, 2023. Families are encouraged to visit the division's or their child's school website to view the 2023-24 School Year Calendar in the "About Us" dropdown menu.
