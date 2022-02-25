Prince George County Public Schools to host teacher job fair

PGCPS will hold its teacher job fair this year over a period of two days, Friday, February 18th and Saturday, February 19th. The event will be held at the Prince George County School Board Office located at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George Va. 23875. The job fair on Friday will last from 8a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturday 10a.m. to 12p.m.
There will be a host of school level and division leaders on site to share information and conduct the on-site interviews. Although walk-ins will be able to attend both days, appointments are encouraged for Friday.
A regular school board meeting was held on February 8. Salary Committee member Rebecca Dingas presented the board with salary recommendations that included an 8% raise for all employees, benefits cost to be kept at a minimum and to keep the Health Savings Account (HSA) option of which most divisions do not offer.
The divisions is currently offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, for licensed teaching positions. The most critical shortage areas in the division are: General Education, Special Education, Mathematics(secondary level), English(secondary level), Science, Career & Technical Education/Technology Education Endorsements, Athletic Coaching and more.
Prince George County Public Schools will also be offering stipends to candidates hired within these following critical shortage areas: Special Education-$2,000, Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher-$1,500, Math For Credit Teacher-$1,500, Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding -$450.
Dingas mentioned that, “The goal is to be in the top 3in their region, making the county one of the most attractive to work in.” In 2020 PGCPS ranked 10th for the beginning teacher salary, and 7th in 2021.
Any questions about the upcoming job fair can be emailed to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us
