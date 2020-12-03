Event to connect job seekers with opportunities within PGCPS’ Support Services departments
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. - Prince George County Public Schools will hold its first-ever Support Services Employment Expo (SSEE) on December 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prince George School Board Office, 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Va., 23875.
SSEE is a unique job fair aimed at connecting job seekers with opportunities available within PGCPS’ Support Services departments. During the event, attendees will be able to learn more about departments that help support the daily operations of our schools, including Custodial Services, Food & Nutrition Services, and Pupil Transportation, among others. In addition, representatives will be on-hand to discuss school paraprofessional and substitute teaching opportunities within Prince George County Public Schools throughout the day-long event.
Attendees are encouraged to visit the event’s website, http://pgs.k12.va.us/SSEE to submit their application ahead of time. While there, they can select from a number of available time slots for interest interviews, where Support Services department leaders will be available to answer questions and discuss the enriching career opportunities Prince George County Public Schools can offer.
Time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and spots are limited, so those interested in attending an interest interview are encouraged to sign-up early to ensure they get their desired time. Interest interviews are purely informational and are not part of the formal interview process for a position with Prince George County Public Schools and are not required to attend SSEE.
Walk-in visitors are also encouraged to attend SSEE at the Prince George School Board Office on event day. All attendees are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols currently in place, including the use of a face covering while inside the building and social distancing to the greatest extent possible. We ask those who are feeling unwell or have symptoms of a fever, cough, or shortness of breath to not attend in-person and reach out via email at apply.ssee@pgs.k12.va.us .
Those with questions about the upcoming Support Services Employment Expo can email Prince George County Public Schools at apply.ssee@pgs.k12.va.us .
