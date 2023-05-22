Prince George County Public Schools Selects Network Technician Edrick Cofield as District’s 2023 Support Employee of the Year Award Recipient

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (May 16, 2023) - Network technician Edrick Cofield has been selected as Prince George County Public Schools’ 2023 Division Support Employee of the Year during a special ceremony conducted at the Prince George School Board Office’s regular meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Cofield has served the division’s Technology Department as a network technician for over three years, assisting schools and support facilities with day-to-day information technology-related needs. While he spends most of his time at the Prince George School Board Office, Cofield is a familiar face at the district’s campuses, where he is known for offering warm greetings to students and staff and a helping hand whenever possible. Additionally, as technology evolves, Cofield also finds time to further enhance his strong and diverse skill set through professional development opportunities. When not at work, Cofield spends time with his family, and is an avid cyclist.
"I was very honored to be named Support Employee of the Year," Edrick Cofield said. "There are a lot of coworkers I see day in and day out that try to serve our community to the best of their ability. When you are on the support team of any business, you never know how much change you can make in a person's day just trying to limit their frustrations with an issue. So that is my approach each and every time I assist someone. So, for me, my coworkers recognizing me motivates my drive to keep doing a great job as a team player."
“Edrick is known by everyone across Prince George County Public Schools as being totally dedicated to supporting our students and staff every day,” PGCPS Chief Technology Officer Scott Brubaker said. “He takes time to create relationships with each of our district’s departments and schools. You can’t walk down a hall of any of our elementary schools without many of our students coming up and talking to him or reaching for a high-five. He is a consummate team player, a professional, and a fine representative of our department and district.”
“We are proud to celebrate Mr. Edrick Cofield as the district’s Support Employee of the Year, recognizing his countless contributions to our school community,”
District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. “Mr. Cofield is known for his bright smile, supportive attitude, and outstanding customer service, along with his ability to manage our district’s technology as he demonstrates a deep knowledge of the division’s hardware and software assets. Individuals like Mr. Cofield support our district’s mission of providing high-quality instruction by ensuring our staff and students have the technological tools they need at their disposal. We thank Mr. Cofield and all of our Support Employees of the Year for their hard work and dedication to Prince George County Public Schools everyday.”
“The Prince George School Board congratulates Mr. Edrick Cofield on being named the division’s Support Employee of the Year,” Prince George School Board Chairman Cecil M. Smith said. “Support employees like Mr. Cofield and each of our building-level honorees are the backbone of our school district’s operations. Their work helps provide state-of-the-art technology to our staff and students, safely transport children to and from school and activities, help ensure our campuses are safe and secure, and that our children are provided nutritious meals, among other essential duties. We celebrate Mr. Cofield, a valued member of our district’s Technology department and PGCPS family, and all of our Support
Employee of the Year award winners and thank each of them for supporting the children of Prince George County through their work.”
Annually, PGCPS' schools and support facilities select their Teacher and Support Employee of the Year following a nomination and selection process in late winter. These men and women are then entered for potential selection as the division’s Teacher and Support Employee of the Year later in the spring. During the Monday, May 15, 2023, Prince George School Board meeting, the following teachers and instructional team members were recognized as Teachers of the Year at their respective locations:
Laura Sylvester, L.L. Beazley Elementary School
Jennifer Mason, D.A. Harrison Elementary School
Courtney Rackley, Middle Road Elementary School
Deborah Elliott, North Elementary School
Whitney Rickman, South Elementary School
Kira Mauger, J.E.J. Moore Middle School
Robert Simmons, N.B. Clements Junior High School
Jennifer Carper, Prince George High School
Shirron Flowers, Transportation
Edrick Cofield, School Board Office
