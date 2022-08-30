Prince George County Public Schools Sees Gains In Student Achievement

Following a release on August 18 of the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) statewide, division, and school annual pass rates on state assessment outcomes from the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Pennycuff shared, “Prince George County Public Schools is extremely proud of the achievement of our students. We are very thankful for the Prince George faculty and staff who worked tirelessly through the most difficult of times to provide encouragement, support, and hope to our children and their families.”
The Prince George County Public Schools’ student assessment pass rates show increases across all five tested content areas of reading, writing, math, science, and social studies. Individual school pass rates have shown increases by as much as eight percentage points in reading and writing, six percentage points in social studies, and thirteen percentage points in math and science. Additionally, Prince George students outperformed state pass rate averages during the 2021-2022 school year by as many as five percentage points.
These gains speak to the extraordinary work of Prince George teachers who remain committed to helping our children recover from the learning loss brought on by the many challenges faced during the pandemic and to the exceptional efforts shown by Prince George students who continue to excel in the classroom.
The pass rates released today reinforce that Prince George County Public Schools’ faculty and staff remain committed to making every effort to provide students with academic experiences, resources, and support that allow them to build a solid academic foundation for their future.
