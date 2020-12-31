Regular screenings, physical distancing among series of protocols in place for coming season
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. - Prince George County Public Schools continues its preparations for the resumption of athletic competition as Athletic Director Bruce Carroll and his team of coaches work together to develop safe environments for student-athletes and support staff during the upcoming winter sports season.
In September, PGCPS published its Return to Play - Phase 3 Guidelines for safely reopening athletics within the school division. Carroll and the school division's coaching and athletic support staff constructed the document's guidelines around recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and state guidance to protect student-athletes and staff and reduce the spread of COVID-19 while engaged in athletic competition.
According to Carroll, the school division's winter sports teams have been conditioning since the start of the 2020-2021 School Year under the district's Return to Play - Phase 3 Guidelines. Those regulations include screenings of student-athletes and coaches for symptoms of COVID-19 and temperature checks before partaking in any workouts. Additionally, conditioning equipment is sanitized between uses, and all forms of skill development have been shifted to individualized activities to eliminate the possibility of physical contact with other student-athletes.
In early December, tryouts took place for both basketball and cheer, with practices already underway for the two sports. On December 14, wrestling and indoor track held their first practice session. These sports are expected to begin their seasons in January 2021. Schedule information can be found at Prince George High School Athletics’ website, https://prince-george-high-school.echalksites.com/athletics or at https://www.centraldistrictva.org .
As the winter sports season approaches and eventually gets underway, those protocols will remain in place, along with physical distancing, face covering use requirements, assigned seating at the benches, and individual water bottles for each player.
